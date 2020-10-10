SS Rajamouli Quiz: Can You Guess 'Baahubali' Director's Debut Movie And Other Facts?

SS Rajamouli, who last helmed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Indian film industry. Rajamouli has a massive fan following among moviegoers, who admire his vision and larger-than-life movie sets and storyline. As SS Rajamouli turns 47 on Saturday, October 10, here's a trivia quiz based on some interesting facts of the professional and personal life of the director. Take the quiz, and find out how well you know the director.

SS Rajamouli trivia quiz

Where was famous director SS Rajamouli born?

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Which among the following marked SS Rajamouli and his father Vijayendra Prasad's first onscreen collaboration?

Baahubali: The Beginning

Sye

Simhadari

Yamadonga

How is music director and singer M M Keeravaani related to SS Rajamouli?

Cousin

Brother

Brother-in-law

Friends

SS Rajamouli started his career in films under the guidance of which veteran director?

Bharathiraja

K Raghavendra Rao

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Vijayendra Prasad

Which among the following is SS Rajamouli's debut Tamil movie?

Baahubali: The Beginning

Naan Ee

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Magadheera

Which among the following Telugu movies marked SS Rajamouli's debut as an actor?

Baahubali: The Beginning

Yamadonga

Sye

Majnu

Who among the following actors has SS Rajamouli directed in more than three films?

Ram Charan

Prabhas

Rana Daggubati

Jr NTR

Which year was SS Rajamouli honoured with Padma Shri?

2015

2016

2011

2010

Which year did SS Rajamouli receive his first National Film Award?

2012

2015

2017

2007

Which movie of SS Rajamouli has won the maximum number of awards?

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Magadheera

Eega

Answers of SS Rajamouli trivia quiz

SS Rajamouli was born in Raichur district, Karnataka to director and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and Raja Nandani.

to director and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and Raja Nandani. SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, who is a famous screenwriter and director, has collaborated with him in many movies. Interestingly, Jr NTR and Bhoomika Chawla starrer Simhadari (2003) marked SS Rajamouli and Vijendra Prasad's first collaboration.

(2003) marked SS Rajamouli and Vijendra Prasad's first collaboration. SS Rajamouli and music director M M Keeravaani are cousin brothers . Interestingly, they have collaborated for movies like the Baahubali franchise, Sye, among others.

. Interestingly, they have collaborated for movies like the Baahubali franchise, Sye, among others. SS Rajamouli started his career in films with veteran director K Raghavendra Rao . He used to assist Raghavendra Rao in his movies. SS Rajamouli and K Raghavendra Rao have collaborated umpteen times. Interestingly, K Raghavendra penned the script of SS Rajamouli's debut TV serial, Santhi Nivasam.

. He used to assist Raghavendra Rao in his movies. SS Rajamouli and K Raghavendra Rao have collaborated umpteen times. Interestingly, K Raghavendra penned the script of SS Rajamouli's debut TV serial, Santhi Nivasam. SS Rajamouli's first Tamil movie was Nani and Samantha Akkineni starrer Naan Ee (2012). The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi, and other languages.

(2012). The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi, and other languages. SS Rajamouli, besides directing, has tried his hands in acting. He made his acting debut with Niithin and Genelia D'Souza starrer Sye (2004). The Baahubali director appeared in a cameo in the romantic-comedy which was interestingly directed by him.

(2004). The Baahubali director appeared in a cameo in the romantic-comedy which was interestingly directed by him. SS Rajamouli has worked with Jr NTR in more than three films . Interestingly, Rajamouli made his directorial debut with Jr NTR starrer Student No. 1 (2001). The director-actor duo will be soon collaborating for RRR. Interestingly, he has worked with Prabas too in about three films.

. Interestingly, Rajamouli made his directorial debut with Jr NTR starrer Student No. 1 (2001). The director-actor duo will be soon collaborating for RRR. Interestingly, he has worked with Prabas too in about three films. SS Rajamouli was honoured with Padma Shri in 2016 for his contribution in the field of arts.

for his contribution in the field of arts. SS Rajamouli received his first National Film Award in the year 2012 for fantasy thriller Eega (2012). The movie, starring Nani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, also won Rajamouli multiple Andhra Pradesh State Film Awards.

(2012). The movie, starring Nani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, also won Rajamouli multiple Andhra Pradesh State Film Awards. Baahubali: The Beginning received the maximum number of awards.

