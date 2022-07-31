SS Rajamouli Hails Kichcha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona'; 'You Did & It Paid Off...'

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Vikrant Rona and now the actor has won praise from celebrated director SS Rajamouli. Vikrant Rona hit the silver screens on 28 July 2022, receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film stars Sudeep as a fearless devil cop as he is on a mission to solve a mysterious case of missing people in a village.

SS Rajamouli congratulates Kichcha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona's success

On Sunday, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouly, known for his Blockbuster films like RRR, Baahubali and more, took to his Twitter handle and hailed the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer film, Vikrant Rona. Congratulating the Makkhi actor for the film's success, Rajamouli said that it was 'too good'.

The tweet made by the 48-year-old read, "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest in such a line. You did and it paid off. Pre climax, the heart of the film was superb. I couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar."

This is not the first time that Rajamouli has heaped praises on Anup Bhandari-directorial, earlier also, he had tweeted, "Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow."

More on Vikrant Rona

After earning over Rs 35 crore worldwide on the first day, the film earned between Rs 20-25 crore globally on the second day.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Vikrant Rona is presented by Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India and bankrolled by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film has been distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the movie.

Vikrant Rona has been released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Telugu, Malayalam, Mandarin, and English.

