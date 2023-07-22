SS Rajamouli Heaps Praise On Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Teaser, Calls Him 'smashing'

Nag Ashwin presented the first look of Kalki 2898 AD at San Diego Comic-Con. Previously titled Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is set to feature a dystopian setting where Prabhas appears to be the 'superhero'. The movie's teaser generated excitement among the fans. SS Rajamouli, who worked with Prabhas in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, also shared his thoughts on the small glimpse unveiled at SDCC.

3 things you need to know:

Nag Ashwin has previously credited Baahubali for making larger-than-life films like Kalki 2898 AD possible.

Prabhas and Kamal Haasan were joined by Amitabh Bachchan (virtually) for the film's SDCC premiere.

Nag Ashwin has spoken about Indian superheroes within the context of the film.

SS Rajamouli praises Nag Ashwin, Prabhas

Taking to Instagram, Rajamouli shared the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD. He gave props to Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi movies for the creating a "futuristic movie", which he referred to as a "difficult task". "Great job Nagi and Vyjayanthi movies. Creating an authentic futuristic movie is such a difficult task and you guys made it possible. Darling looks smashing. Only one question remains. Release date,” Rajamouli wrote in his Instagram stories.



(SS Rajamouli praised the first look of Kalki 2898 AD, unveiled at SDCC | Image: Instagram)

Rajamouli’s influence on Kalki 2898 AD

SS Rajamouli has often been credited by Nag Ashwin for influencing Kalki 2898 AD. Mani Ratnam has also credited Rajamouli for allowing him to explore the franchise format for his ambitious Ponniyin Selvan films.

During the panel discussion at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the team was asked why mythology-driven content is coming out of India now. Nag Ashwin said that Baahubali, which featured Rana Daggubati and Prabhas and was directed by Rajamouli, helped young filmmakers in exploring larger-than-life content.

(Prabhas in the teaser for Kalki 2898 AD | Image: vyjayanthimovies/Twitter)

Rana Daggubati said, “Baahubali created scale and we understood what spectacle cinema was and we understood what franchises meant. We had comic book culture but that never came into the movies.” During the discussion, Nag Ashwin also likened Lord Hanuman to Marvel and DC heroes such as Hulk, Thor and Superman. Kalki 2898 AD is slated for release early next year.