SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to team up for a high octane Jungle Adventure film?

Director SS Rajamouli who is currently shooting for the upcoming mega-budget film RRR is set to come up with another spectacular film with Mahesh Babu as the lead. According to Pinkvilla, much-awaited collaboration is set to explore new avenues in the industry. The script of the film is written by Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad. A source close to the development informed the portal that after directing back-to-back period dramas, Rajamouli and his father are teaming up for a jungle-based adventure film.

SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Mahesh Babu?

The source further shared that the jungle-based film will be based in the forest of African and is going to be a visual treat for all the fans who were waiting for the director to collaborate with Mahesh Babu for the film. The source revealed that the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be high on action stunts, thrill, and gripping drama. Apart from the makers, Mahesh is also equally excited to be a part of the film that will also be high on VFX.

Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad has penned several magnum opus films like Magadheera, Bahubali franchise, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. is currently working towards developing the script. Talking about the preparations behind penning down the script, the source said that the Baahubali director and his father have worked on this idea through the lockdown, and the director is all set to venture out into the space of writing the action-adventure again after wrapping up his film RRR. The dates regarding the shooting have not yet been finalised, yet it is expected to begin filming towards the end of 2022.

The source continued and said that details about the shooting schedule will be decided only after the script is ready and the other star cast has been locked in. The yet-untitled saga is expected to be on the lines of Hollywood action adventures like Indiana Jones and Jumanji Franchise. Pinkvilla spoke to writer KV Vijayendra Prasad about the film to which he said that it is too early to talk about the project, however, he showed his interest in exploring the African Forest Adventure space. He also shared that though things are not yet finalised, however, he is trying to get into this genre for writing.

