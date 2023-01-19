SS Rajamouli On India’s Official Oscar Entry ‘Chhello Show’: 'RRR Had Bigger Chance…'

SS Rajamouli recently spoke about 'Chhello Show' being India's official entry to the Oscars. The 'Baahubali' filmmaker said that everyone knew 'RRR' had a bigger chance while adding that after the film's global success, he hopes that the committee (Film Federation of India) will rethink its selection process.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, SS Rajamouli said, "Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened and we should go forward with it." He continued, "But I am happy because it (Chhello Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance."

The Eega director also said that after RRR's victory at various award ceremonies, including bagging a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, the committee will 'hopefully' rethink its selection process.

SS Rajamouli's views on 'Lunchbox'

When asked about his views on 'The Lunchbox' (2013 film) not being selected for Oscars, he said, "I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India – which selects India's Oscar entries), or the guidelines of the committee... how they do the stuff. I don’t know that and I can’t comment on it. What I really feel bad about for is The Lunchbox. For me...I don’t make films for critical acclaim. I make films for money, I make films for the audiences, it (RRR) is a commercial film, and once my film commercially does well, I’m very happy with it. And Awards are an extension to it."

He also said that Lunchbox was a huge opportunity. He shared that it would have been a great achievement for India as many films would have found encouragement to tell their stories to the world.

International acclaim for 'RRR'

The RRR-maker also spoke about his film's popularity and the international awards bagged by the team. Notably, music composer MM Keeravani bagged the Golden Globe Award for 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'. The film bagged two more awards in categories – ‘Best Song’ for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ and ‘Best Foreign Film’ at the Critics Choice Awards on Monday, January 16.

After accepting the awards, SS Rajamouli gave a spectacular speech which went viral on social media as he mentioned 'Jai Hind' and 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'.