SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan Cheer As RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Enters Oscars Race

'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the nomination for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday. Reacting to the good news, the film's director SS Rajamouli shared a heartfelt note on Twitter.

SS Rajamouli thanked the whole team and also the fans for 'instilling the idea' of Oscars in his mind. He wrote, "I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you all the crazy fans.”

Read the full note here:

Ram Charan also expressed his happiness through a tweet. The actor wrote, "What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see 'Naatu Naatu' nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR. All love."

All love ❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 24, 2023

The other nominees in the Original Song category are 'Applause' from Tell IT Like A Woman, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, 'This is Life' from Everything Everywhere All At Once, 'Lift Me UP' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rajamouli also congratulated the two Indian documentaries nominated at the Oscars titled 'All That Breathes' and 'Elephant Whisperers', which received nods in Documentary Feature Film and Documentary Short Film categories respectively.

Hearty congratulations to All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. This is the first time India has had so many nominations...



I believe this is just the beginning. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 24, 2023

More about 'RRR'

‘RRR’ has been on a winning spree in the US bagging – Best Song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ and Best Foreign Film at the Critics Choice Awards. The song also managed to win a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category.

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictional story on two revolutionaries who fought the British Raj. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many nations, including the US and Japan.