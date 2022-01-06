RRR continues to be one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema after it witnessed another delay in release. The period action film, which was gearing up for release on January 7, has been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases, just days before its release. In the run-up to the earlier scheduled release of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer, the makers had held promotional events across the country, many of them in Mumbai.

Among the highlights of this was the film's team appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. One of the best moments was when SS Rajamouli was shown his Instagram post with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The filmmaker was in splits after being shown some of the comments from fans under the post.

SS Rajamouli in splits after comments on picture with MS Dhoni on The Kapil Sharma Show

Apart from churning out blockbuster films, SS Rajamouli is an Indian cricket fan, who has been watching the matches since the '80s. He also seemed to be a fan of MS Dhoni, who apart from playing some match-winning knocks for India, led the nation to two World Cups in different formats.

When the former wicketkeep-batsman had announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, Rajamouli had penned an appreciation post for him with a photo of them posing together.

The Baahubali maker thanked Dhoni for entertaining the Indian cricket fans and making them proud. He added that the former Team India star had been an inspiration by 'staying calm in nerve-racking moments'.

Rajamouli even got emotional, stating that his retirement will be 'hard to take.' He addressed Dhoni as 'Sir' while adding that he will be a 'torchbearer for generations to come.'

Kapil first joked about 'too much English' in the post, and then started reading the comments to it. One had asked if Dhoni would be Rajamouli's 'next Baahubali.' Another wanted Dhoni's number to talk to him.

One fan said that if Dhoni would star in Baahubali, he would arrive on an elephant, just like Prabhas did in the film. Dhoni was known for his 'helicopter shot' involving a turn of the hands for a flick hit on the leg side, and, the fan continued that the helicopter shot would go straight to the moon and former Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga would speak in an alien language like the antagonists in the film, Kalkeya.

RRR to release in April?

The makers announced on January 1 that the film won't be releasing as per schedule. There are reports doing the rounds that the film might release around April.