SS Rajamouli Reacts To 'Naatu Naatu' Composer MM Keeravaani Being Honoured With Padma Shri

'RRR' filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Thursday shared on Twitter that he is proud as his "pedanna" (brother) is conferred with Padma Shri. SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to congratulate his 'Naatu Naatu' music composer. Sharing a picture of himself with MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts."

He added, "If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu", which loosely translates to please leave some gap between the awards.

The news of MM Keeravaani to be bestowed with Padma Shri came a day before Republic Day. The news also came days after the RRR music composer bagged two back-to-back awards at Golden Globes 2023 and Critics' Choice Award for the track 'Naatu Naatu.'

The song has also been nominted for Oscars 2023 under the category Best Original Music.

MM Keeravaani reacts to receiving Padma Shri

Speaking to media in Hyderabad about receveing Padma Shri, MM Keeravaani said to ANI, "This achievement is not mine alone, its an achievement of all my mentors, brothers and supporters: MM Keeravani, Golden Globes award-winning & Oscars nominated 'Naatu Naatu' song's composer."

MM Keeravaani also tweeted to express his joy over recieving the honour. His tweet read, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India 🙏 Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 25, 2023

After back-to-back wins, all eyes are on Oscars 2023 which will be held on March 12 ET.

