SS Rajamouli Reacts To Old Comment 'Hrithik Is Nothing In Front Of Prabhas'

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli recently reacted to an old video where he compared Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas after it resurfaced online. In his video from 2009, the 'Baahubali' filmmaker claimed that Hrithik was "nothing" in comparison to Prabhas.

Now in a recent interview with Reuters, SS Rajamouli addressed his old comment and said that his choice of words wasn't good. He said, “It was long, long back — I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words wasn’t good, I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him, I respect him a lot. It is long back.”

Rajamouli made his initial comment at a press event for filmmaker Meher Ramesh’s film 'Billa'. He had said, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films."

"Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster, and trailer of Billa and I can only say one thing, Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to the Hollywood level,” The 'RRR' director added.

On the work front, Rajamouli is currently in the US, running the oscar campaign for his film 'RRR'. The film won a Golden Globes for Best Original Song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ on Wednesday and is now rooting for the Academy Awards. The Oscars nomination list will be announced on January 24.

SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg

SS Rajamouli, who recently attended a party hosted by Universal marking the beginning of the Oscars voting, shared a few pictures from the event on his Twitter handle.

The filmmaker's pictures featured Steven Spielberg. Sharing the pictures, Rajamouli said he met God.

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

More on RRR

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' released on March 24. The film ever since has reportedly collected over Rs 1200 crore at global box office. The film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. It was also released across the globe in English.

In 2022, the makers of 'RRR' released the film in Japan in Japnese.

The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. 'RRR' has also bagged five Critics Choice Awards nominations, including for best picture.