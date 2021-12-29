SS Rajamouli Reaffirms 'RRR' Release Date Amid Omicron Scare, To Premiere On Jan 7, 2022

Over the last few days, the news of COVID-19 resurgence with the Omicron variant has been surfacing on the Internet. In the light of the increase in the number of cases again, the government of various states has been imposing restrictions to curb the spread in these uncertain situations. After Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey’s release date was postponed, another highly anticipated film RRR directed by Rajamouli has been on the list of the fans.

However, SS Rajamouli, whose next epic RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, has decided to stay firm on his release date of January 7, 2022. During his recent interaction with film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the director reaffirmed the release date and revealed that they are not looking at rescheduling it any further. He cited his reasons for staying firm.

SS Rajamouli speaks about RRR release date rescheduling amid COVID-19 outbreak

Reasoning his decision, Rajamouli cited the fact that the film is a multi-lingual release and the period of release of the much-awaited film - Sankranti - had been finalized much earlier. RRR is SS Rajamouli's first film after the grand success of the Baahubali franchise, which is said to have collected over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. The plot of the venture centers around two friends, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, real-life activists, in the 1920s, and the ups and downs of their friendship as they battle the British amid their rule in India.

With just a few days left for the film’s release, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to raise the buzz around the film. After the much-awaited trailer launch, the team has been promoting the film in full swing with various events in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more. The team recently held an event in Chennai where they had representation from Kollywood. Actor Sivakarthikeyan and actor-producer and Member of Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the stars present at the event. Previously, the team promoted the film in Mumbai. Apart from the trailer launch and some more star-studded events, they also promoted the film recently on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Image: Instagram/SS Rajamouli: