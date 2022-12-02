SS Rajamouli Reflects On The Worldwide Success Of 'RRR'; 'I’m Trying To Find Out Why..'

SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR continues to charm audiences across the globe after its successful run in Indian theatres. The movie, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has become one of India's highest-grossing movies of all time and is currently garnering praise from viewers in Japan. Rajamouli recently spoke about RRR's mega success, mentioning that the film looks 'unstoppable' even months after its release. The director also said he's trying to understand the reason behind its immense popularity in the West.

SS Rajamouli reflects on the worldwide success of RRR

In a conversation with Screen Daily, Rajamouli reflected on the 'unbelievable' success of the film, mentioning, "Usually when we release a film, everything is over in a month, but with RRR it’s different. It seems unstoppable." He continued, "I’m trying to find out why westerners like the film so much. From what I’ve read on social media, it’s a mix of the unapologetic super-heroism and the unexpected movement from action to romance, comedy, dance and action. But this is how we tell stories in India. There’s something for everyone.”

Recently, Rajamouli met Star Wars director JJ Abrams at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, with the latter revealing he's a huge fan of RRR. The official Twitter account of RRR shared a picture of two filmmakers alongside a caption that read, "And the foRRRce continues to be with RRRMovie Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a HUGE FAN of RRR. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards."

RRR is a fictional tale set in the 1920s, revolving around Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and more in pivotal roles. In the recent past, the film has received shoutouts from notable Hollywood personalities like Danny DeVito, Edgar Wright, Russo Brothers, James Gunn, and Scott Derrickson among others.

