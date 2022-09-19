SS Rajamouli Says An Oscar For 'RRR' Will Boost His Morale But Not Change His Next Film

Earlier this year, SS Rajamouli released one of the biggest entertainers of the Indian cinema, RRR, which broke several records at the box office. Set against the backdrop of India under British rule, the film followed the story of two freedom fighters, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While the film is receiving a lot of praise from the West and Rajamouli is currently promoting the film for the Oscars in the US, he recently revealed his plans if the movie wins the prestigious award.

Rajamouli has received praise from several Hollywood filmmakers so far. Moreover, there have been predictions about the film making it to the Oscars, but the Bahubali director is not looking forward to changing his plans for his next project if he bags the award. According to a report by The Indian Express, the director opened up about his plans if he won the award at the IFC Center.

The director revealed that even if RRR wins an Academy Award, it will not affect his plans for his next film. He mentioned the award will boost his morale for his film unit as well as the country, but it will not change his way of working. The director also added that he keeps upgrading his "tools of storytelling" as a filmmaker but what and how he wants to say "is not going to change."

Rajamouli on RRR's fame in the west

Earlier this month, at the Toronto Film Festival, SS Rajamouli opened up about the success of the movie in the western world. He revealed how he received a lot of responses for the movie from celebrated directors, including Scott Derrickson, James Gunn and Edgar Wright, with which he was overwhelmed. The director added, "I thought the sensibilities are different, but I realised that the sensibilities can also be similar. I am still trying to understand, to be very frank."

Is RRR going to the Oscars?

Rajamouli's magnum opus has grabbed several nominations at the 47th Saturn Awards. Now, following the success of the movie, it is expected to compete at the Oscars. However, it will only happen if the movie is selected as the country's official entry.

Image: Facebook/@ssrajamouli