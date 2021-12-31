On December 1, popular South Indian actor Ajith Kumar, who fans referred to as Thala Ajith, issued a statement and announced disowning the honorary title that was bestowed on him by fans and the film industry. In his statement, he had requested the media and his fans to not address him as ‘Thala’ (chief) or with any other superlative prefixes. This gesture by the Veraam actor won the heart of SS Rajamouli, who showered praises on Ajith Kumar.

SS Rajamouli who is promoting his upcoming film RRR starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn, reacted on the same during his appearance on a chat show and said that he is impressed with Ajith’s decision. The director said, "I really admire the recent thing that he did - asking fans to avoid calling him #Thala from now on. Crores of fans go mad in excitement calling him Thala, but he said just Ajith/AK/Ajithkumar is enough to address him. (sic)"

The popular actor was bestowed with the title of Thala from his 2001 movie Dheena. One of the supporting characters during a song sequence calls Ajith “Thala,” which means chief or a superior one. Ajith had earlier released a statement and requested fans to stop calling him Thala. The actor said that he preferred Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or just AK. His statement read:

To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar, or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind, and contentment forever. Love, Ajith

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith recently surprised fans with his acting in the trailer of his upcoming film Valimai. Director H. Vinoth has packaged it as an action-packed thriller, bringing in the element of cop vs robber on the wheels. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is slated to release theatrically on January 7, 2022.

