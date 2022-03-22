Director SS Rjamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR are on a promotional spree after visiting various cities to promote their upcoming film RRR. The director who was joined by versatile actor Aamir Khan for the film's promotion in Delhi made the revelation about what he learned from the actor's 2001 film Lagaan.

During the mega event in Delhi on Sunday, Aamir asked Rajamouli how he connects with people across the country with his films. In response to his question, Rajamouli said that it was Aamir’s Lagaan that left a big impression on him and called it the first pan-India film that had garnered so much attention.

SS Rajamouli reveals his inspiration behind making films

Aamir asked the director at the event, “Baahubali 2 was the biggest hit of Indian cinema. It’s truly a pan-India film. How do you do that? How do you connect with so many people across the country?

To this, Rajamouli replied, “Let me frankly tell you. I am not saying this just because you are here. The first movie that was accepted across India was Lagaan. It was just in Hindi. Baahubali was in four languages. And RRR is in five languages. The way the entire country connected with Laagan made a big impression on me. I learned from Lagaan that if I make my story based on basic human emotions, I have a chance to connect with more people.”

Apart from talking about films and the forthcoming magnum opus, the team had a great time interacting with the fans and also watching Aamir Khan learning a few steps from the team on the song Naatu Naatu. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 25. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and others. The team that is visiting various cities, recently visited Amritsar where they sought the blessings of the almighty at the Golden Temple and also went to the pink city Jaipur while interacting with the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on the 11th of August.

IMAGE: Twitter/Rameshlaus/SSRajamouli/PTI