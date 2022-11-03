SS Rajamouli Teases Ram Charan's 'hard-hitting' Opening Scene In Sukumar's Next; Watch

Superstar Ram Charan has collaborated with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for another project, the details of which were teased by RRR helmer SS Rajamouli. In a clip going viral on social media, Rajamouli shared that Charan has already filmed the opening sequence of the Sukumar directorial, adding that it'll make the audience 'quiver in their seat'.

SS Rajamouli teases Ram Charan's opening scene in next film with Sukumar

The video is reportedly from one of Rajamouli's promotional interviews for RRR. It emerged on social media after it was announced that Ram's next with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri has been shelved.

In the clip, Rajamouli can be heard saying, "I know the opening sequence of Sukumar and Charan’s film. Obviously, I’m not going to reveal it as Sukumar could have a heart attack. But that would be most hard-hitting and the audience would quiver in their seats." Take a look.

Ram Charan is also collaborating with director Shankar, marking the latter's first project in Telugu cinema. Tentatively titled RC 15, the film is reportedly an action-thriller, also starring Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The film marks Kiara and Ram's second collaboration.

Ram Charan turns emotional at RRR's Japan premiere

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli were recently in Japan to promote RRR and during the film's premiere, Charan was seen giving an emotional speech at the auditorium.

"I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings," Charan said in a clip shared by a fan handle online.

