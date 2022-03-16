SS Rajamouli To Collaborate With Allu Arjun After Helming Mahesh Babu's Film? Read

Allu Arjun has established his pan India presence with the recent action drama Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, which became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. After basking in the success of the Sukumar directorial, the actor is hopping on to other projects, one of which is reported with the ace director SS Rajamouli.

As per Pinkvilla's reports, the Baahubali director, who will soon be helming Mahesh Babu's jungle adventure, has instead a conversation with Allu to play the lead role in a 'massive' project. Tajamouli and his father KV Vijayendra Prasad have worked on a project, that 'warrants the presence of Allu Arjun'. According to a source, the father-son duo has had two or three meetings with Arjun.

SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Allu Arjun after directing Mahesh Babu's jungle adventure?

The project is still in a nascent stage, however, the actor-director duo is supremely excited about their collaboration. The source quipped that their first-time collaboration will be 'special', with Rajamouli all set to come together with an actor already having a well-established pan India presence. The film is the frontrunner after Rajamouli concludes Mahesh Babu's yet until project.

Meanwhile, Pinkvila earlier reported that Alia Bhatt was being considered to play the female lead opposite Mahesh as she 'fits the bill' and would make for a 'solid pairing' with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star. 'The dates, monetary scheme of things and the character traits' of the project were beign worked out a while back, with audiences witnessing two megastars come together if all goes well. Alia, who's also a part of Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, will be seen in a greater capacity, unlike her extended appearance in the Ram Charan, Jr NTR co-starrer.

The project will reportedly be shot in real jungles to 'get the scale right'. The source had also added,", there will be a lot of VFX too in the narrative. But the idea is to shoot at real locations as well to get the vibe of jungles right,”

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's RRR comes as a fictionalised account of the lives of Telugu freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR). The film, which was earlier slated for a January 2022 release, is set to hit theatres on March 25.

(IMAGE: PTI)