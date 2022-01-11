SS Rajamouli Unveils Trailer Of Ashok Galla's Debut 'Hero'; Mahesh Babu's Nephew Responds

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla is set to make his acting debut with upcoming film Hero. The film is being helmed by Sriram Adittya, while Padmavathi Galla is bankrolling it under the banner Amara Raja Media and Entertainment. The makers have opted for a theatrical release of the film to welcome Ashok Galla to the entertainment industry.

While the movie is less than a week away from its theatrical release, SS Rajamuli recently unveiled the trailer of the film and sent his best wishes to the team.

Taking to his Twitter handle, SS Rajamouli unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the debutant's film Hero. Sharing the YouTube link of the trailer, the celebrated director wrote, "Here’s Hero Trailer". He further sent best wishes to the entire team of the film, especially Ashok Galla. The filmmaker wrote, "My best wishes to the entire team of #HERO and especially to @AshokGalla_ on his debut."

Ashok Galla was seemingly delighted to receive wishes from Bahubali director SS Rajamouli. Reacting to his tweet, the actor mentioned how he would cherish the day forever.

He wrote, "A day I will cherish forever!!! It feels like a festival already, and being mentioned by India’s most Celebrated and Special Individual has firmly placed me on cloud 9. Cannot get over this @ssrajamouli sir, can’t express how grateful I am for your support," he added. The actor also thanked the audience as the trailer hs received over 5.9 million views on YouTube.

A day I will cherish forever!!! It feels like a festival already, and being mentioned by India’s most Celebrated and Special Individual has firmly placed me on cloud 9 🙌🏼 Cannot get over this @ssrajamouli sir, can’t express how grateful I am for your support 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/fX5IezQD2Q — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) January 10, 2022

Hero official trailer

The trailer introduced Ashok Galla as a happy go lucky guy who works in a theatre. He also has a girlfriend, played by Nidhhi Agerwal. While many are against him, he always has the loving support of his mother. Some romantic scenes are later followed by a series of action sequences, hinting at the film's drama and thrill. Ashok Galla was also seen in a joker and cowboy costume.

Apart from Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore. Naresh will play Ashok Galla's father in the film while Jagapathi Babu will essay Nidhhi Aerwal's dad. The film is scheduled for release on January 15, 2022, a day before the harvest festival of Sankranti.

Image: Twitter/@agerwalnidhhi/Instagram/@rrrmovie