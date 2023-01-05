SS Rajamouli Wins Best Director Award For RRR At New York Film Critics Circle 

SS Rajamouli, director of the international blockbuster ‘RRR', has won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). Rajamouli accepted the award saying the West reacted to his film 'RRR' the same way as people did in India. The director arrived at the annual gala awards dinner that took place in New York, US with his wife Rama Rajamouli, son and his extended family.

As Rajamouli accepted the award, the crowd could be heard erupting in loud cheers. Many even rose to give the 'Baahubali' director a standing ovation.

n his acceptance speech, Rajamouli said, "You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in the South of India. It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.” He further thanked his family for their constant support.

Watch the video of SS Rajamouli accepting the Best Director Award for RRR at NYFCC:

SS Rajamouli to attend Golden Globes 2023 as well

SS Rajamouli and his family, who are currently in the US, will also be attending the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 10. Two stars of the pan-India epic movie - actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be joining the filmmaker at the Golden Globes 2023, according to Variety.

'RRR' has been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in two categories - Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

RRR’s global success:

Just a few weeks ago, the filmmaker-actor trio visited Japan for the release of their film in the country. SS Rajamouli has also been actively promoting his film in the US at various screening events.

The Telugu film has been lauded by many film critics and celebs around the world. 'RRR,' which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films internationally. The multi-starrer period drama has grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, since its release in March 2022.

Film bags nominations for international awards, Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Oscars:

The fast-paced song 'Naatu Naatu', which also featured the film's co-lead Ram Charan, was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

The official 'RRR Movie' handle tweeted that 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars. The tweet added: "Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey."

'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravani also got the accolade for Best Music Director from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.