SS Rajamouli's 49th Birthday: Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Sai Dharam Tej & More Extend Wishes

SS Rajamouli is touted as one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema. The filmmaker, who has given several hits like RRR, Baahubali & more, is celebrating his 49th birthday on October 10.

On this special occasion, several celebrities like Jr NTR, Sai Dharam Tej and more have taken to their respective social media handles and wished him a 'Happy Birthday'. Meanwhile, Rajamouli's fans have also been paying tribute to their favourite filmmaker online.

Celebrities extend wishes on SS Rajamouli's birthday

Jr NTR headed to his Twitter handle and wished the RRR director on his birthday. "Happy Birthday Jakkanna @ssrajamouli !! Wishing you the best as always," he tweeted. He also shared a special picture in which he and Rajamouli could be seen having an intense conversation.

B-town actor Ajay Devgn also extended his wishes to the director on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday dear Rajamouli Sir. Have a fabulous one. I love your vision & all of us love your cinema. Keep making me proud Sir. Most importantly, today is your day @ssrajamouli."

Director Gopichandh Malineni took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Wishing the Pride of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday (sic)."

Sai Dharam Tej also wrote on his Twitter account, "Wishing the Pride and Torchbearer of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday. May you keep achieving all the glory and love that you deserve. #HBDSSRajaMouli garu."

"Wishing our visionary director @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday! Your dedication, enthusiasm and love for cinema are inspirational, Happy Birthday Sir. #SSRajamouli (sic)," wrote the Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna.

SS Rajamouli is considered to be the highest-paid director in India. The director, who primarily works in Telugu cinema, is the man behind the top five highest-grossing films to date, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR, which has made an application to the Academy of Oscars for consideration in the general category.

The film has been submitted in 15 categories for the Oscars 2023 race which include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX to list a few.

Image: Facebook/@JrNTR