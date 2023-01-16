SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Bags Best Song & Best Foreign Language Film At Critics Choice Awards

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has won big at the 28th Critics Choice Award. The magnum opus has won the Critics Choice Award for Best song for 'Naatu Naatu' and director SS Rajamouli bagged 'Best Foreign Film’. The film was nominated in five categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu', and Best Visual Effects

'RRR' wins big again

Taking to Twitter, the Critics Choice Awards wrote, "Cheers on a well-deserved win @RRRMovie!"

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

In another tweet, the official account of the Critics Choice Awards announced, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

‘RRR’ takes over the West

Earlier, the music composer of ‘RRR’ MM Keeravani also bagged the Best Music/Score award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) and a Golden Globes for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

MM Keeravani won Golden Globe on January 11 for RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'. This was the first time when an Asian song bagged the award. Keeravani's speech from the event went viral on social media.

In his acceptance speech, the music director thanked the film's director SS Rajamouli and the two stars N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan. "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina," said Keeravani.

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in 2022. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many nations, including the US and Japan.