SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Gets Praised By 'Suicide Squad' Director James Gunn; 'Totally Dug It'

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR continues to receive immense love from across the globe, months after it hit theatres in March this year. The film has been lauded by acclaimed global artists, with Suicide Squad director James Gunn also revealing he 'totally dug' it. James responded to a fan's Twitter post asking the filmmaker to watch it on Netflix. Responding to it, Gunn revealed he has seen the film and further commended it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, a netizen shared filmmaker Scott Derrickson's review of RRR and asked James Gunn to also watch it. "@JamesGunn now you gotta watch this movie. RRR on Netflix," they wrote. Gunn reacted by mentioning, "I did. Totally dug it." Take a look.

I did. Totally dug it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2022

The user's tweet came in response to American filmmaker Scott Derrickson's post, where he reviewed the 'awesomely outrageous' film. Dropping a video of an action sequence from RRR, the Doctor Strange filmmaker wrote, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.,"

He further added that the "animal release fight had me literally screaming." The official handle of RRR thanked the acclaimed director for his praise and wished him a happy birthday.

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

Earlier, actor Joseph Morgan of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries fame also heaped praises on RRR. He mentioned, "Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies, “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and they were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema."

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles alongside Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and more, the film came as a fictionalised retelling of the lives of two revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

