SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' in global list of top 50 films, secures 9th spot



SS Rajamouli's 2021 film 'RRR' has featured in the global list of top 50 films. 'RRR' has secured the 9th position, while filmmaker Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' has topped the list.

The global list of top 50 films is published by UK-based magazine Sight and Sound. The publication has been publishing this list since 1952. Over 1,000 top critics voted for their favourite films.



While the list includes top 50 films from around the world, take a look at the top 10 films on the list:

Aftersun by Charlotte Wells

Saint Omer by Alice Diop

Decision to leave by Park Chanwook

The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin Mcdonagh

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras

Nope by Jordan Peele

One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen

EO by Jerzy Skolimowski

RRR by SS Rajamouli

Tar by Todd Field

Describing 'RRR', Sight and Sound wrote, "As with Rajamouli’s two-film ancient-India saga Bahubali (2015/2017), RRR – ‘Rise! Roar! Revolt!’ – is a spectacle aimed at big rooms, a money-on-the-screen CGI-enabled action fantasy whose hyperreal violence is reminiscent of role-playing video games or the ‘heroic bloodshed’ mode of John Woo… In place of the grinding self-seriousness of the western superhero picture, RRR boasts a kind of Olympian exuberance running through both its action and its musical sequences.”



About SS Rajamouli's RRR

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' released on March 25. The film, made with a budget of Rs 550 crore, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film, upon its release, earned a whopping Rs 1200 crore at the global office. SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been screened at many film festivals around the world including the Los Angeles' Beyond Fest and IFFI. The film recently bagged five nominations at Critics Choice Awards - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song.

RRR becomes India's highest-grossing film in Japan

The makers of the film, including filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR had visited Japan to release the film in the country. A few days ago, the makers, on their social media handles, reported that the film with a collection of 410M¥ has become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. The film also saw the highest footfall for an Indian film in Japan.

