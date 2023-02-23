SS Rajamouli's RRR To Re-release In 200 US Theatres Ahead Of Oscars 2023

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is currently scheduled for a re-release in America ahead of Oscars 2023. The Oscar-nominated film will be released in about 200 theatres throughout the country. Variance Films broke the news of the film’s release on Twitter while releasing a new trailer for the film.

Variance Films’ Twitter handle posted the trailer along with the release date of the film. RRR will be re-released on March 3rd, ten days before the Academy Awards, which will be hosted on March 13, 2023. The final trailer for RRR features some of the best moments from the film, such as the bridge scene, the song Naatu Naatu and scenes from the jungle.

RRR's journey to critical acclaim

RRR has received critical and commercial acclaim since its release on March 24, 2022. It is reportedly the most expensive Indian film to date with a budget of ₹550 crore. The film has earned the praise from legendary filmmakers such as James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, both of whom are also in the running for Oscar Awards in several categories.

Director SS Rajamouli previously spoke about how he was shocked after the film received critical acclaim in the U.S. He said that he didn’t believe in the film being able to cater to Western audiences. However, he was surprised after the film’s Netflix release and it spreading like wildfire via word-of-mouth.

“I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised.”

Ram Charan, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose are already in the U.S. ahead of the Oscars. During an interview with Good Morning America, Ram Charan said that SS Rajamouli would be breaking into global cinema with his upcoming project.