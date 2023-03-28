SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya Breaks Silence On RRR’s Oscars Campaign Budget

SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history at this year’s Oscars when the film’s track Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category leaving behind pop stars like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce. Soon after music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose took the Oscar home, rumours of the RRR makers spending Rs 80 crores for the film’s campaigning in the US started making rounds on the internet. SS Rajamouli’s son and producer of the film SS Karthikeya finally cleared the air around their Oscars promotions budget in a recent interview.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Karthikeya said, “We wanted to wrap up things in ₹5 crore. That was the plan but we ended up spending ₹8.5 crore for the campaign. Special screenings were arranged in a couple of cities in the USA for RRR. We thought we needed more shows in New York where we were lagging behind.” The producer further elaborated that substantial sums of money are spent on these screenings, to which voters are typically invited.

How much did RRR team spend for seats at Oscar ceremony?

Talking about the seats at the Oscars ceremony Karthikeya said stars like Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Naatu Naatu song’s singers and choreographer were formally invited by the Academy. Each of these nominees had a small number of seats available for guests they choose to bring but they must mail the Academy and let them know who they are bringing with them.

For any other requirements, there were grades of seats which needed payment. They paid about $1500 each for lower and $750 each for the top level of seats.

Naatu Naatu's historic win

Naatu Naatu won a golden statuette in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. They scripted history after becoming the first Indian production song to win an Oscar. During the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed live. Their performance for honoured with a standing ovation by the who's who present at the Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2022. The movie made a profit of Rs 1,200 crore at the box office. The film starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles was screened in the US and Japan and did exceptionally well.