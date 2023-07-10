SSMB29: Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Film Will Be 'bigger Than RRR', Says Vijayendra Prasad

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's next, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been in the news ever since the latter confirmed casting the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor in it. What followed were some details about the genre of the film, which Rajamouli himself confirmed was "Indiana Jones like action adventure film". Now, Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has teased the scale of SSMB29.

3 things you need to know

SSMB29 will mark the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli.

It will be the director's first film after RRR.

The movie is said to be going on the floors sometime later this year.

Bigger than RRR: Vijayendra Prasad on SSMB29

Vijayendra Prasad writes all of Rajamouli's films. The hugely successful Baahubali franchise and RRR were also written by him. He is also attached as the screenwriter of SSMB29. In an interview, Prasad confirmed that Mahesh Babu's film with Rajamouli will be bigger in scale than RRR. This has raised the anticipation further even as an official announcement by the makers is awaited. Confirming the genre of the film and its scale, Prasad said, "It is an adventure movie and it will be much bigger than."

Mahesh Babu's role inspired by mythology?

The movie is said to be going on the floors later this year in August after Mahesh Babu finishes work on his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.

(SSMB29 reportedly has plot points from Ramayana | Image: Twitter)

Rajamouli is currently involved in the pre-production of SSMB29. Details regarding the film are under the wraps but reports have suggested that Mahesh Babu's character in the film will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman. Although these are just conjectures at this point in time, all eyes will be on the film when it begins rolling.

SSMB29 will be a 'globetrotting-actioner'

Rajamouli had earlier described SSMB29 as a "globetrotting-actioner". "It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots,” he had said while he promoting RRR for Oscars earlier this year.

(SS Rajamouli and Maheh Babu will collaborate for the first time in SSMB29 | Image: Twitter)

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be shooting some action scenes in the jungles of Africa for Rajamouli's next. It will be shot in several places around the world, including Europe.