Steven Spielberg On SS Rajamouli's RRR: 'It Was Like Eye Candy'

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg recently had a chat with each other about their Oscar-nominated films RRR and The Fablemans. In their latest interaction, Spielberg revealed that he watched RRR last week. He also shared his review of the movie.

The War of Worlds filmmaker said that he had not watched RRR when he met with SS Rajamouli in the US, but now he has seen the film. "I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy", he told SS Rajamouli.

Moreover, Spielberg also congratulated the Telugu filmmaker and praised the performances of the actors in RRR. He said, "I thought the performances of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia (Bhatt) and all of the cast, and my girl Alison Duddy, in your movie, I was kind of happy how you ended her story as she was so heinous as was her husband, were amazing. It was a beautiful visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. So, congratulations for RRR."

SS Rajamouli expresses his happiness

After listening to the response given by The Fabelmans director, SS Rajamouli expressed his happiness and said that his words of appreciation made him so happy that he can 'get up from the chair' and 'dance right away.'

Furthermore, Steven Spielberg also showed his interest in Rajamouli's directorial RRR and said that he wants to know more about the making of the Oscar-nominated film. To this, the Egga-maker gave a witty reply and said that the next time he visits the US, he would make sure to 'beg', 'borrow' and 'steal time' from the American Director's office so that they can talk about the movie.

