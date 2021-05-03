STR Starrer Maanaadu's Stills Revealed; Fans Cannot Contain Excitement

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, popularly known as STR in the film fraternity, was last seen in the action-drama film Eeswaran. The actor is currently filming his highly anticipated movie Maanaadu. Recently, a couple of stills from the movie have been doing rounds on social media. The pictures feature veteran actor YG Mahendran and SJ Suryah.

New stills from STR's Maanaadu

In the pictures, YG Mahendran is donning an all-white ensemble and is all smiles for the camera. He also appears to be engaged in an animated conversation with his co-stars in the pictures. The pictures were shared with the caption, "#STR in #Maanaadu Actor #YGMahendran Stills". Check out STR's latest movie stills below.

As soon as the pictures were shared, STR's fans could not contain their excitement. Many have commented on the post and expressed their admiration for YG Mahendran. One of his fans also wrote, "Time for #SilambarasanTR in #Maanaadu to rule the nation!". See their tweets and reactions.

More about Maanaadu

This political action thriller film is directed by Venkat Prabhu, who is known for his previous films Chennai 600028, Biriyani and Mass Masilamani. The cast of the film also includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren essaying pivotal roles. SJ Suryah is going to portray a negative character in this film. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The first look of STR's latest was revealed by Venkat Prabhu via a tweet last year. It gave a glimpse of STR's character who is going to play Abdul Khaaliq in the film. He is shown to be offering prayers as well.

The teaser of this Venkat Prabhu's movie was dropped on February 3, 2021, and has garnered over 5.4 million views on YouTube already. The teaser began with the words "Time waits for no one. But what if it waits for one?" and everything moving in the reverse direction. It also gave a glimpse of the action-packed sequences that are in store for the audience. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

STR is also going to make a special appearance in an upcoming thriller drama film titled Maha. The film is going to star Hansika Motwani, Vishnu Manchu and Srikanth. More details about the movie are awaited.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from Maanaadu teaser