STR's Maanaadu First Song Release Postponed After Venkat Prabhu's Mother's Tragic Demise

Maanaadu’s first song release has been postponed due to unfortunate reason. On May 9, Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu’s mother passed away. This resulted in STR’s Maanaadu’s highly anticipated first song’s release being postponed. This postponement was confirmed by none other than Maanaadu’s producer himself. But while doing so, he also revealed a major detail about the song.

STR’s Maanaadu is one of the highly anticipated releases of this year. The film has been directed by none other than Venkat Prabhu. Even though the film’s release date is yet to be announced, the makers had decided to promote the film by releasing the first track from the film. But now, Maanaadu’s first song release has been delayed.

Maanaadu’s producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter and revealed the reason for the delay. In his tweet, Suresh wrote that he is saddened to announce that Maanaadu’s first song release has been postponed by a few days. He further revealed that the song was set to release on the occasion of Ramadan since it celebrates “Islamic relations”. Suresh concluded this tweet by saying that since director Venkat Prabhu’s mother passed away on May 9, this postponement decision has been taken. Take a look at Suresh Kamatchi’s tweet below.

He followed this tweet with another one and assured that a new date for Maanaadu’s first song release will soon be revealed. But for now, the STR’s Maanaadu team has chosen to share Prabhu’s grief. Take a look at this second tweet by Suresh Kamatchi below.

Talking about Venkat Prabhu’s mother, as per Film Beat, Manimegalai Gangai Amaran passed away on May 9, 2021. She passed away in Chennai at the age of 69. Prabhu's mother reportedly passed away due to age-related issues. Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu is the son of legendary music composer and director Gangai Amaran. Moreover, Venkat Prabhu is also the brother of actor Premgi Amaran. Interestingly, Premgi Amaran is also part of STR’s Maanaadu.

Furthermore, the media portal’s report suggests that STR’s Maanaadu dubbing began on May 6. Since the dubbing has begun, it is safe to say the film’s shooting has been completed. But while the shooting has been completed and the dubbing has commenced, the film’s release date is yet to be revealed. Owing to the ongoing pandemic’s second wave, the undisclosed release date might get postponed.

