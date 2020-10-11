Who Is Subodh Bhave Of 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila'? Know Details Of His Career & Personal Life

Subodh Bhave has churned out over 50 films in 19 years of his acting career. The actor is best known for his portrayal as freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the critically acclaimed biopic Lokmanya-Ek Yug Purush released in 2015. Apart from being an actor, Subodh Bhave is also a writer, producer and director. The star also works in Marathi serials.

Subodh Bhave's career

Subodh Bhave made his acting debut in 2001 with the television serial, Avantika. The serial premiered and aired on Zee Marathi. Later in 2005, he made his big-screen debut in the title role with Aamhi Asu Laadke. It also featured Dilip Bapat and Sharad Bhutadiya. Subodh Bhave has also worked in Bollywood films. He made his Hindi cinema debut in 2012 with the comedy film Aiyyaa, alongside Rani Mukerji and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Subodh Bhave has also donned the director's hat for films. He made his directorial debut with the musical drama Katyar Kaljat Ghusali. Released in 2015, the film was considered as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial success. It was screened at numerous film festivals, including the International Film Festival of India. The film stars Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Subodh Bhave in lead roles.

Subodh Bhave has also produced films. 2018's film Pushpak Vimaan was the actor's first production. He also acted in the film. Some of Subodh Bhave's popular films include the comedy Marathi film Hapus (2010), the Bollywood romantic comedy Aiyyaa (2012), the Malayalam crime-drama Pinneyum (2016), the Marathi drama film Hrudayantar (2017), Pushpak Vimaan (2018) and the thriller Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018). Subodh Bhave's television serials include Tula Pahate Re, Ka Re Durava, Kalat Nakalat and many others.

Subodh Bhave's personal life

As per the information given on his official website subodhbhave,com, the 44-year-old star was born in Pune. He completed his education from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce. Subodh Bhave did not start his career in acting. Initially, he worked as a salesman in a small IT company called Inika Technologies situated in Koregaon Park (Pune). The actor married his childhood sweetheart Manjiri Bhave in 2001. The couple has and two sons, Kanha and Malhar.

