Suchandra Dasgupta, Bengali TV Serial Actor Of Gouri Elo Fame, Dies In Road Accident

Suchandra Dasgupta, a popular figure in Bengali television serials, recently passed away in a road accident in Kolkata’s Baranagar. The accident occurred on a Saturday night, as per the Indian news agency ANI. Suchandra was leaving for her home at Panihati Railway Park, from a shooting session. She was riding pillion on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the vehicle.

She had used an app to order a bike pickup. The actress is reported to have lost her life on the spot. Her passing has left her family and friends in deep shock, as per the agency. Following the accident, protests ensued on the streets, and many locals claimed that the accident was the result of police negligence in controlling the rash truck driver. Upon arrival, the Baranagar police detained the driver at their police station and confiscated his vehicle.

Suchandra Dasgupta's husband comments on the incident

While speaking with the news agency, Suchandra Dasgupta’s husband Debjyoti Sengupta said that she was part of several serials where she played the role of a sidekick, and had been working for quite some time. He added that it was a sort of addiction for her. He told ANI, “Sometimes she had to go out for work. Yesterday also she was shooting for a show while returning from there on a bike”. Suchandra Dasgupta was part of a number of Bengali TV shows on leading bengali entertainment chennels. However, she is popular for playing mainly small roles. She is mostly known for her role in the popular series, Gouri Elo.