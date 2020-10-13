Suchitra Thanks 'Nuvve Kavali' Makers For Letting Her Be A Part Of The Film, Read

Choreographer Suchitra recently talked about being a part of the 2000 film Nuvve Kavali with ETV Telangana. The choreographer talked about how much the opportunity meant to her and more about the film. Read ahead to know what choreographer Suchitra had to say about the film Nuvve Kavali.

Choreographer Suchitra on Nuvve Kavali

Choreographer Suchitra started off by mentioning that she was very young when the film was made and had just gotten married. She also added how she was always looking for opportunities at that time and would often sprint to the phone when it rang, thinking it was some work opportunity for her. She then stated that she was truly thankful to K. Vijaya Bhaskar who gave her the opportunity to be a part of the 2000 film.

Suchita added in the interaction how K. Vijaya Bhaskar had mentioned she would work on the film. The director had said - 'If you want to come, come' and she did. After all the songs were shot, Suchitra revealed during the interview that she was very pleased that her work had paid off. Suchitra finally said that she had a great time working on the sets of the film.

Nuvve Kavali is a Telugu romance genre film which was produced by Ushakiran Movies and directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. The film starred Tarun, Richa Pallod and Sai Kiran Ram in lead roles and was also the debut film for all these actors. The film was a super hit and was loved by fans and critics. After this film, actors Tarun and Richa shot to fame. The Nuvve Kavali's cast was seen as -

Tarun as Tarun

Richa Pallod as Madhu

Sai Kiran Ram as Prakash

Varsha as Varsha

Kovai Sarala as Rukku, Tarun's maid

Giri Babu

Chalapathi Rao

Sunil

Shankar Melkote

Swapna as Journalist

The film had six songs and most of the choreography in the music video was done by Suchitra. These songs were also very famous. Take a look at the songs:

"Ammammalu Tatayyalaku" "Anaganaga Akasham" "Ekkada Vunna" "Shukriya" "Ole Ole" "Kallaloki Kallu Petti"

Promo Pic Credit: Gossip Adda's YouTube

