Sudeep And Puneeth Rajpkumar's Throwback Pics Resurface On Appu's 46th Birthday

Quick links:
Puneeth Rajkumar is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The Sandalwood actor was flooded with birthday wishes on his special day. Right from his fans to his friends in the film industry. One of these people was none other than Kiccha Sudeep. Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar have been friends for more than two decades. So here are a few Sudeep and Puneet Rajkumar photos to celebrate Appu’s 46th birthday.
Puneeth Rajkumar was born on March 17, 1975. Today, the Sandalwood superstar has turned 46. So to celebrate his birthday, Appu’s fans were quick to storm social media with a plethora of birthday wishes. Apart from birthday wishes, fans were also quick to share pictures of Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar.
Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar are not just movie stars but are childhood friends as well. Hence on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, his fans were quick to share their throwback pictures. In one such tweet, a fan shared a black and white photo of Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar. In the picture, Kiccha Sudeep is towering over Puneeth Rajkumar. Take a look at these throwback pictures of actors Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar below.
Happy birthday Power Star ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ðŸ’ðŸŽ‚March 17, 2021
From @KicchaSudeep
Cults â¤ï¸#HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar#HBDPuneethRajkumar #HBDpowerstar #Appu #KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/eYJqlNUxrP
This throwback picture would be incomplete without talking about Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar photos from a promotional event. In a few pictures from this event, the two are hugging each other and are busy in conversation. In one of the pictures in this Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar photos series, the two are creating their childhood picture during the event. Take a look at these throwback pictures below.
à²Žà²°à²¡à³ à²•à²£à³à²£à³ à²¸à²¾à²²à²¦à³ ..— CDKSSS Official ( R) (@cdksss_official) August 26, 2019
à²ˆ à²¦à³ƒà²·à³à²¯à²µà³ˆà²à²µ à²•à²£à³à²¤à³à²‚à²¬à²¿à²•à³Šà²³à³à²³à²²à³..
à²¹à³€à²—à³† à²‡à²°à²²à²¿ à²ˆ à²¸à³à²¨à³‡à²¹..ðŸ’ŸðŸ’Ÿ
à²¯à²¾à²° à²•à²£à³à²£à³ à²¬à³€à²³à²¦à²¿à²°à²²à²¿ à²ˆ à²¸à³à²¨à³‡à²¹à²¦ à²®à³‡à²²à³†..ðŸ™ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ðŸ˜˜ðŸ’Ÿ
Never end friendship forever @KicchaSudeep @PuneethRajkumar #kicchaappu pic.twitter.com/ywyZVDJpmq
@KicchaSudeep anna with #power of #KFI @PuneethRajkumar #pic during #lastNight #Event #100daysfoRajkumarâ¤ #kicchaappuðŸ˜˜ #ChildhoodFrndsâ¤ pic.twitter.com/Bcz3eFsH3C— HEBBULI HUDGEERU ® (@kicchagirlsfans) July 8, 2017
As mentioned earlier, Sudeep and Puneeth have been friends since their childhood days. But even though their friendship spans over a decade, the two Kannada actors are yet to share screen space together. Back in 2019, Puneeth Rajkumar attended a Pailwan’s promotional event. According to Deccan Herald’s report, during the Q&A session with the media, Puneeth said that he is ready to act along with Kiccha if the script is good. Sudeep also agreed with Puneeth and said that he would be thrilled to star along with him in a project. Since then, fans are waiting for an official announcement of the two actors starring in a film together but nothing has been confirmed yet.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.