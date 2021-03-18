Sudeep And Puneeth Rajpkumar's Throwback Pics Resurface On Appu's 46th Birthday

Puneeth Rajkumar is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The Sandalwood actor was flooded with birthday wishes on his special day. Right from his fans to his friends in the film industry. One of these people was none other than Kiccha Sudeep. Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar have been friends for more than two decades. So here are a few Sudeep and Puneet Rajkumar photos to celebrate Appu’s 46th birthday.

Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar photos that were loved by fans

Puneeth Rajkumar was born on March 17, 1975. Today, the Sandalwood superstar has turned 46. So to celebrate his birthday, Appu’s fans were quick to storm social media with a plethora of birthday wishes. Apart from birthday wishes, fans were also quick to share pictures of Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar are not just movie stars but are childhood friends as well. Hence on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, his fans were quick to share their throwback pictures. In one such tweet, a fan shared a black and white photo of Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar. In the picture, Kiccha Sudeep is towering over Puneeth Rajkumar. Take a look at these throwback pictures of actors Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar below.

This throwback picture would be incomplete without talking about Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar photos from a promotional event. In a few pictures from this event, the two are hugging each other and are busy in conversation. In one of the pictures in this Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar photos series, the two are creating their childhood picture during the event. Take a look at these throwback pictures below.

Sudeep and Puneeth planning to work together?

As mentioned earlier, Sudeep and Puneeth have been friends since their childhood days. But even though their friendship spans over a decade, the two Kannada actors are yet to share screen space together. Back in 2019, Puneeth Rajkumar attended a Pailwan’s promotional event. According to Deccan Herald’s report, during the Q&A session with the media, Puneeth said that he is ready to act along with Kiccha if the script is good. Sudeep also agreed with Puneeth and said that he would be thrilled to star along with him in a project. Since then, fans are waiting for an official announcement of the two actors starring in a film together but nothing has been confirmed yet.