Sudheer Babu Expresses Grief Over Actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy Aka TNR's Death

Telugu actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR passed away on Monday, 10th May 2021 due to Covid related problems. TNR shot to fame as a character actor with films such as Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, HIT, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, etc. Many prominent figures from the South Indian film industry expressed their grief about TNR's death. Amongst them was actor Sudheer Babu, who took to his Twitter to express his grief.

Sudheer Babu reacts to TNR's death

This comes as a shocker .... lost a fine journalist .. may peace be with him !! https://t.co/FdgG4qfQAz — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 10, 2021

Popular Telugu YouTube host, film journalist and character actor TNR aka Thummala Narsimha Reddy passed away on Monday morning in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 related difficulties. Actor Sudheer Babu took to his Twitter and expressed his grief over TNR's death. The actor retweeted a picture of TNR and wrote that he was shocked to hear about the journalist's death. He also wrote that the industry had lost a fine journalist. Sudheer wrote, "This comes as a shocker .... lost a fine journalist .. may peace be with him".

Many other prominent South Indian figures from the industry like actor Nani, producer Bandla Ganesh, director Maruthi, director Anil Ravipudi, actor Sundeep Kishan dedicated a post for the late actor and gave their condolences.

A quick look at Sudheer Babu movies

Sudheer Babu began his acting career with a supporting role in Gautham Menon-directed hit movie Ye Maaya Chesave. The movie featured Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. Babu's first lead role was in the movie Siva Manasulo Sruthi, a remake of the Tamil film Siva Manasula Sakthi. The movie featured actress Regina Cassandra in the lead role opposite Babu. He was then seen in the horror-comedy film Prema Katha Chitram with actress Nanditha in the lead role. The movie was a commercial success and was remade in Kannada as Chandralekha with Chiranjeevi Sarja and in Tamil as Darling with G. V. Prakash Kumar. The actor will next be seen in the movie Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali opposite actress Krithi Shetty in the lead role. The actor is also set to portray the role of Pullela Gopichand, coach for the India national badminton team in an unnamed biographical movie.

IMAGE: SUDHEER BABU'S INSTAGRAM AND SUNDEEP KISHAN'S TWITTER

