Sudheer Babu Shares BTS Pictures From His Favourite Scene Of 'V' With Fans; See Pic

Sudheer Babu a few days ago shared his favourite scene from his recently released movie V. He disclosed that his introduction scene from V movie is his favourite because it reminded him of an iconic scene from Rajsekhar and Jeevitha's action movie Ankusam (1989). Now, days later, Sudheer Babu has shared some BTS pictures from his favourite scene online.

Sudheer Babu on Sunday, September 13, shared a few BTS pictures from his favourite scene from V online. "From the sets of your favourite riot fight episode like they say, last minute extra preparation before the exam," (sic) wrote Sudheer Babu.

Check out the BTS pictures shared by Sudheer Babu:

From the sets of your favourite riot fight episode 😀 like they say, last minute extra preparation before the exam. #VTheMovie #VOnPrime pic.twitter.com/GajPLMHMVs — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 13, 2020

"Never felt I achieved anything, until today," says Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu recently shared an emotional note on his social media handle. He revealed that his parents are overwhelmed with the response they have been receiving since V's digital premiere. He said, "My mom and dad are so happy about this film. It's the blush they have while listening to positive reviews from their friends that is alluring. Never felt like I achieved something until today when I saw pride in their eyes."

Sudheer Babu and Nani in V

V, starring Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Nani, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates the tale of a righteous cop who is challenged by a serial killer. The movie directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Interestingly, V is Nani's 25th film.

V marks Mohan Krishna Indraganti and Sudheer Babu's second collaboration together. Previously, the two worked together in Sammohanam (2018), which also had Aditi Rao Hydari in a prominent role. The 2018 film was a hit at the box office, and also managed to impress the critics with its storyline.

What's next for Sudheer Babu?

Sudheer Babu will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe. The movie, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is reported to be based on Korean movie Veteran and is touted to be an action-thriller. The movie also features actors like Sudheer Babu, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati in a prominent role. Besides the upcomer, Sudheer has Hanuman's Mayadari Malligadu in the pipeline.

