Sudheer Babu Praises Debutant Ashok Galla And Calls 'Hero' Teaser 'super Solid'

Actor Ashok Galla who is the nephew of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to make his debut in the Telugu movie industry with his film Hero. Starring Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead, the teaser of the movie was launched by Mahesh Babu on Wednesday, June 23. Baaghi actor Sudheer Babu had some kind words to say about the Hero teaser and shared the same on his social media.
Married to Mahesh Babu's younger sister, Sudheer Babu is a former professional badminton player who made his debut with the Telugu movie Shiva Manasulo Shruti. The actor has been a part of many popular movies including Prema Katha Chitram, Baaghi, V and Sammohanam. Sharing the teaser of the movie Hero, Sudheer Babu tweeted, "#Hero Teaser looks super solid. Good luck with this and beyond @AshokGalla_ All the best man."
Directed by T Sriram Adittya and bankrolled by Padmavathi Galla under the banner of Amara Raja Media & Entertainment, Hero also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Ravi Kishan, Ajay, Satya, Mime Gopi, Satyam Rajesh, Raghu Karumanchi, Prabhakar, Archana and Kousalya in key roles. The teaser shows Ashok Galla who is playing the role of an actor in the movie in different get-ups as a cowboy and a joker for the characters that he seems to be enacting. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nidhhi Agerwal and some action sequences. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet. Check out the Hero teaser below.
On June 23, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to launch the trailer of his nephew's debut film with the caption, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film@AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins!" He also wished luck to the director and the cast and crew of the movie.
The netizens reacted to the same and shared that going by Hero first look teaser, the movie looks promising and interesting with a different concept. The netizens also lauded Ashok Galla for his acting chops in the teaser and showered the Hero team with good luck wishes. Take a look.
