Sudheer Babu On His Favourite Scene From 'V': 'Reminds Me Of An Iconic Scene From Ankusam'

Sudheer Babu on Wednesday, September 9, revealed his favourite scene from his recently released Telugu movie V. He disclosed that his introduction scene from V movie is his favourite because it (the introduction scene) reminded him of an iconic scene from Rajsekhar and Jeevitha's action movie Ankusam (1989). ".@mokris_1772 & @pgvinda delivered many great frames in the film. It was a tough call to pick one... will go with this as it reminded me of an iconic scene in Ankusam," (sic) wrote Sudheer Babu.

Check out the post:

.@mokris_1772 & @pgvinda delivered many great frames in the film. It was a tough call to pick one...will go with this as it reminded me of an iconic scene in Ankusam. But here the Police is shirtless 🙈 What's ur fav frame from #VTheMovie? Tell us using #VLoveThisFrame #VOnPrime pic.twitter.com/VREcJYGJuA — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 9, 2020

Also Read | Sudheer Babu Made Sure To Never Ask In-laws Mahesh Babu & Krishna To Help Him In Films

Interestingly, Ankusam (1989) also had the lead character essaying the role of a righteous police office, just like Sudheer Babu's character in V. Ankusam, starring Rajsekhar and Jeevitha in the lead, brought the former to the limelight. Rajsekhar after the success of Ankusam worked in several hit films.

Sudheer Babu and Nani in V

V, starring Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Nani, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates the tale of a righteous cop who is challenged by a serial killer. The movie directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Interestingly, V is Nani's 25th film.

Wasn't missing the theatre release hungama much ... Butterflies still in stomach, cut outs still erected and I am still flying 🤸 #VTheMovie #VOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Ed5H8PIQkI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

Also Read | V Movie Cast Features Talented Actors Like Nani And Sudheer Babu; Take A Look

V marks Mohan Krishna Indraganti and Sudheer Babu's second collaboration together. Previously, the two worked together in Sammohanam (2018), which also had Aditi Rao Hydari in a prominent role. The 2018 film was a hit at the box office, and also managed to impress the critics with its storyline.

Also Read | Nani's 'V' Movie Has A Gripping Narrative With Interesting Plot Twists; Read Details

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sudheer Babu will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe. The movie, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is reported to be based on a Korean movie Veteran and is touted to be an action-thriller. The movie also features actors like Sudheer Babu, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati in a prominent role. Besides the upcomer, Sudheer has Hanuman's Mayadari Malligadu in the pipeline.

Also Read | Who Is The Playback Singer Of Sudheer Babu & Nani's 'Baby Touch Me Now' Song? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.