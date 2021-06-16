Sudheer Babu Spends Quality Time At Home, Celebrates As His Film Sanmohanam Turns 3

Sudheer Babu of Sanmohanam fame was seen spending some quality time with his family as he shared few sunny pictures from his day. He also celebrated three years of his hit film Sanmohanam starring Aditi Rao Hydari yesterday in a Twitter live session and seemed to be celebrating this occasion with his loved ones as well.

He wrote, "Time becomes good to great ... When it's with family" and shared a few pictures of himself with his wife and two sons.

Time becomes good to great ... When it's with family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ojLUYKbnjO — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 16, 2021

A little more about Sudheer Babu's family

The actor who started his career when he made a special appearance in Ye Maaya Chesaave, was actually a National level badminton player before joining the movies. Sudheer Babu's family has close relations to the movies though. Sudheer Babu married Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni in 2006. His father-in-law is the yesteryear Telugu superstar, Krishna and his brother-in-law is none other than Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu. Sudheer Babu's photos on Instagram are often with his family members.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the V actor had revealed that he has never asked for help for his movie career from his father-in-law or brother-in-law as it would feel like asking them for "dowry." He had said that he does go to them for advice on films but is an independent person who takes his own decisions when it comes to his movies.

Sudheer Babu's movies till now

Sudheer Babu's first lead role was in Shiva Manasulo Shruti in 2012. Some of his other popular films include Prema Katha Chitram, V, Nannu Dochukunduvate among others. Sanmohanam released in 2018 and was a recipient of several nominations that year including Best Actress and Best Actor at SIMA. Among Sudheer Babu's movies, this one was loved by the audiences for its performances and its romantic and soft story-telling. Sudheer Babu also made his debut in Bollywood when he starred in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi along with Shraddha Kapoor as a villain.

He will be soon seen in Sridevi Soda Center and Gurubrahma. Affectionately called 'Soori Babu' by the Telugu industry, the makes of Sridevi Soda Center released the films' teaser on his birthday and the video was trending for weeks! Many of Sudheer Babu's photos on Instagram too have been showing his off-screen moments from his film.

IMAGE: SUDHEER BABU'S INSTAGRAM

