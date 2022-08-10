Sudheer Babu Starrer 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Release Date Locked; See Poster

South actor Sudheer Babu is all to bring forward a fascinating love story in his upcoming film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. In the film, Sudheer will be seen sharing screen space with actor Krithi Shetty. The film has managed to create a massive buzz ever since it was announced. Recently, the makers of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali unveiled a new poster of the film. Along with the poster they also announced the release date of the Sudheer Babu starrer project.

Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty's film to be out in September

On Wednesday, the makers of Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali took to their official Twitter handle and shared a new poster of the film. The poster featured Krithi Shetty donning an off-shoulder red dress as she seems to be running away from the cameras. Sudheer Babu is also seen running after Krithi with a big mic in his hand.

Sharing the poster the makers announced the release date of the film. They wrote in the caption, "# Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali in Theatres from SEP 16. Get ready to fall in love with a beautiful tale on the Big Screens."

More about Sudheer Babu starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti who has also penned the film's script. The forthcoming film marks the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director duo after Sammohanam and V. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers along with Benchmark studios. Apart from Krithi and Sudheer, other notable actors in the film include Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Kalyani Natarajan among many others. The film was earlier set to release on Valentine's Day, but however, it got postponed.