Sudheer Babu's Birthday Special - Sridevi Soda Centre's First Teaser Released; Watch

On May 11, 2021, Sudheer Babu rang in his 41st birthday. On the special occasion of Sudheer Babu's birthday, the filmmakers and the actor have released the first look teaser of Sridevi Soda Centre. In the picture, Sudheer will be seen as Soori Babu from Sridevi Soda Centre and has flaunted his rustic actioner look. Sharing the first look, Sudheer penned the caption in the Telugu language.

Sridevi Soda Centre's teaser released on Sudheer Babu's birthday

In the first look poster, Sudheer can be seen topless and only wearing brown short pants. He can be seen cheerfully dancing as the candid picture is clicked. His hair is kept long and messy, while his look is quite rusty. The poster reads, "Glimpse of our '#LightningSooriBabu'. Happy birthday Sudheer Babu". Sharing the glimpse of his first look, the actor wrote, "మరి అక్కడుంది #LightingSooriBabu కదా .. కొంచెం ఓల్టేజ్ ఎక్కువే ఉంటది (And there it is #LightingSooriBabu .. the voltage is a little high). Link in bio".

As soon as the first look was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop their wishes for the South actor. RJ Chaitu commented, "Happy Birthday Anna" with a cake emoticon. Dr Monavaronicacampbell also dropped a red heart in the comment. A fan commented, "Super glimpse anna..." with a heart-eyed face emoticon, another one wrote, "Happy Birthday Sudheer Babu" with a pair of emoticons. A netizen commented, "Many more happy returns anna....", while another one wrote, "Another blockbuster on the way" with fire emoticons.

Helmed by Karuna Kumar, who has directed the critically acclaimed film Palasa 1978, this film is bankrolled by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy on 70mm Entertainments. The film is set against a rural backdrop, the video clips mainly focusing on fishermen and boats in Andhra Pradesh. Sridevi Soda Centre movie cast is yet to be unveiled by the filmmakers. The filming of the film has been wrapped up early this year. Sridevi Soda Centre movie release date is also expected to be announced soon.

IMAGE: SUDHEER BABU'S INSTAGRAM:

