Sudheer Babu's Next Untitled Flick Directed By Harshavardhan Goes On Floors In Hyderabad

Sudheer Babu is known for his work in films including Sammohanam, Nannu Dochukunduvate, Prema Katha Chitram and many more. The actor was most recently seen in Sridevi Soda Center and is now gearing up to take on a role in his next film. He has hopped on board Harshavardhan's next directorial and the yet-to-be-titled project went on floors on December 27, Monday.

Sudheer Babu joins hands with Harshavardhan for the next project

According to ANI reports, the film was launched a few days ago and went on floors on Monday. The team behind the untitled project began its filming in Hyderabad. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and fans await an announcement from the makers to know who Sudheer Babu will ac alongside.

The actor headed to his social media account on December 27 and uploaded a picture from the sets of his film. He was seen in a simple striped formal shirt, as he leaned on a chair for the picture, with his back turned towards the camera. He could also be seen sporting a moustache in the image he uploaded and had a garland made out of flowers around his neck. The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

Sudheer Babu's last film, Sridevi Soda Center was all about a man who fell in love with a woman who ran a soda centre. The duo falls head over heels in love with each other, but their bond is frowned upon in their village, owing to the prevalent caste prejudice.

The film is available to view on Zee 5 and has received heaps of love from fans and colleagues of the actors as well. Mahesh Babu was in awe of the film, the director and Sudheer Babu after its release and hailed its 'hard-hitting climax'. He wrote, "#SrideviSodaCenter... a raw and intense film with a hard-hitting climax. Director @Karunafilmmaker comes up with yet another bold film after Palasa 1978. @isudheerbabu is absolutely brilliant!! His finest performance till date."

#SrideviSodaCenter... a raw and intense film with a hard-hitting climax. Director @Karunafilmmaker comes up with yet another bold film after Palasa 1978. @isudheerbabu, is absolutely brilliant!! His finest performance till date 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 27, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Instagram/@isudheerbabu)