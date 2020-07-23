'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Fame Jayasurya Says He Fought Stereotype To Attain Success

Jayasurya, last seen in Naranipuzha Shanavas' Sufiyum Sujatayum, in a recent media interaction with an online portal, said that he fought the stereotype to carve a niche for himself in Malayalam film industry. Jayasurya, who began his career with comic roles in films said that he is curious as an actor, and continuously questions his movie choices and skills, which he believes helped him develop as an actor and break the stereotype. Jayasurya further said, "As an actor, I took a stand that I don't want to do a similar kind of stuff... I wanted to do different and unique parts. You have to fight the challenge."

Jayasurya on why he does not want to get into a comfort zone

Further in the interview, Jayasurya revealed that he selects roles that excite him as an actor. He added that he does not want to get into a comfort zone. Instead, Jayasurya exclaimed that challenging characters help him realise his potential as an actor. Jayasurya, who made his debut with small and comic roles in movies like Swapnakkoodu (2003), Pulival Kalyanam (2003), Chocolate (2007), and Gulumaal (2009), among others, transcended from being a comedian to an impressive actor in his two-decade-long acting career. Jayasurya's performance in movies like Njaan Marykutty (2010), Cocktail (2018), among others, won him accolades from the audience and critics alike.

Jayasurya was last seen essaying a prominent role in Naranipuzha Shanavas' Sufiyum Sujatayum. The movie, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and debutant Dev Mohan in the lead was one of the first Malayalam movies to get a direct OTT release. However, Jayasurya believes soon many more Malayalam films would premiere on digital platforms. "People are liking the realistic approach that south films are offering," added Jayasurya.

Sufiyum Sujatayum released a few days ago narrates the heart-wrenching love tale of Hindu girl and a Sufi saint. Sufiyum Sujatayum marked the Malayalam film debut of famous actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Sufiyum Sujatayum produced by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House opened to positive reviews.

What's next for Jayasurya?

The Sufiyum Sujatayum actor has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Prajesh Sen's Vellam alongside Theevandi fame Samyuktha Menon. Thereafter, Jayasurya has Midhun Manuel Thomas' Aadu 3, V.K. Prakash's Ramasethu, among others in the pipeline.

With inputs from PTI

