'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Fame Dev Mohan Introduces His Fiance To The World With A Romantic Poem

Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is all set to embark on a whole new journey in his life. The actor, who recently made his debut in Sufiyum Sujatayum, took to Instagram, to introduce his fiance sharing an adorable picture on Saturday, August 29. The post was shared with a heart-touching note penned down by Dev Mohan himself.

Dev Mohan introduces his fiance

In the photograph shared by the actor, Dev can be seen donning a casual grey t-shirt while his lady love has worn an off-white sweater. The duo appears to be smiling bright in the candid photo. Standing hand in hand, the couple strikes an endearing pose as the camera captures them.

Dev expressed his feeling for her saying that she has brought ‘Serenity’ to his ‘soul’. Calling their decade-long love story a ‘fairy tale’, the actor added how his fiance has stood by him like a ‘pillar’ through ‘thick & thin’.

You brought Serenity to my soul.

No, it was not a fairy tale instant, rather fortified over a decade.

You stood beside me, through thick and thin;

Patiently being my pillar while I got my life together.

You were there by my side, witnessing all the moments, those moments that defined me.

So, allow me, allow me to-

Remain close by your side;

Rejoice in your happiness;

Lift your spirits up;

Celebrate life together as the tides of time change.

While rejoicing, Dev added that he wants to embark on this new journey in the presence of his loved ones. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has ‘ardently’ asked his loved ones to keep them in their blessings when they exchange their vows. Although the date of their marriage hasn’t been disclosed by the actor but looking at his cute Instagram post, it appears that the duo will get hitched soon.

While we had hoped to embark on this journey of ours in the presence of all of our dear and loved ones...

However, we ardently wish for your blessings and love as we exchange our vows.

As soon as the announcement was made public by the actor, fans poured in tremendous love and blessing for the couple. Even co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari wished him congratulations for kick-starting a journey towards a new milestone of his life. Take a look at it here:

