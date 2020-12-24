'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Director Naranipuzha Passes Away; Aditi Rao, Jayasurya Mourn The Loss

On December 23, 2020, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle and paid tribute to director Naranipuzha Shanavas. The actor shared a series of pictures with the late Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha and penned an emotional note. Aditi described Naranipuzha as a ‘kind and sensitive man’ in her caption. Naranipuzha Shanavas died at the age of 37.

Aditi Rao Hydari describes Naranipuzha Shanavas as a kind man

Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram is filled with tributes for the late film-maker. She shared pictures of herself and Naranipuzha from the sets of their movie Sufiyum Sujathayum. In her caption, Aditi wrote, “As kind and sensitive as his stories… Rest in Peace Shanavas sir. I hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in Sufiyum Sujathayum. Gone too soon. My Prayers and Condolences to the family. ‘#RIPShanawazNaranipuzha’” with a praying hand emoticon.

Aditi worked with the late director in Sufiyum Sujathayum which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

Many of the fans dropped praying hands emoticons and red hearts in the comments section. A user wrote, “Beautiful movie and songs. RIP” with several red hearts. Another wrote, “May his soul rest in peace” with a praying hand emoticon. A user commented, “Only the good die young” with a red heart.

Actor Jayasurya's Instagram displays several pictures with the late filmmaker. Jayasurya mourning the death, dropped several praying hand emoticons in the caption. Saritha Jayasurya, Amith Chakalakkal also mourned the director's demise. Their fans commented, “Heartfelt condolences”. Another one wrote, “Second… loss today”. Several others wrote, “RIP” with several hearts.

Sufiyum Sujathayum was written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and it was produced by Vijay Babu. Producer Vijay too shared a picture of the director and a poster of their movie. He penned a bilingual caption where an excerpt read, “We tried our best for you, Shaanu…. Love you lots”.

Naranipuzha was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi where he breathed his last breath. The late director suffered a cardiogenic shock while shooting for his upcoming film Gandhirajan. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of KG Hospital in Coimbatore. Later, he was shifted to Aster Medicity in Kochi with the support of a ventilator in an ambulance. Naranipuzha Shanavas' death has shocked the entertainment industry.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

