'Sukhmani', 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge': AAP's Bhagwant Mann's TV Shows & Films

Aam Aadmi Party is all set to take control over Punjab after winning a majority of seats in the state. Winning 89 seats out of the 117-member assembly, AAP has marked its first big win outside Delhi. Bhagwant Mann will become the next Punjab CM after his party, AAP, won the Punjab Elections with a landslide win. Mann himself emerged victorious from the Dhuri Assembly constituency winning by 65,858 votes. In total, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the 117 seats. As per Mann's promise, his first priority will be employment for the youth.

Bhagwant Mann's shows and films

Bhagwant Mann started his career as a comedian and soon stepped into acting. He is known for his ultimate performances in the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. On the actor and politician's big win, let's have a look at some of his famous films and TV shows:

Ekam: Son Of Soil

Directed by Mandeep Benipal, the 2020 film features Bhagwant Mann. The film also stars Babbu Maan, Mandy Takhar, Mohitinder Bawa, Amrik Gill, Binnu Dhillon, Anita Shabdeesh, Tarsem Paul, Surinder Rehal, Garry Waraich and Ravinder Mand. The film was a hit and was one of the highest grosser films of 2020.

Sukhmani: Hope For Life

The film, Sukhmani - Hope for Life was also Bhagwant Mann's film which stars Bhagwant Mann alongside Gurdas Maan, Juhi Chawla, Divya Dutta. Released in 2010, the film revolves around the life of Major Kuldeep Singh and Mann essayed the role of a military soldier in the film.

Tussi Ghaint Ho

Tussi Ghaint Ho is a political comedy, directed by Vishal Parashar, starring Bhagwant Mann alongside Rupan Bal, Upasana Singh, and Jus Reign. Bhagwant Mann essayed the role of Boota in the film, which was well-received by the audience.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

The famous TV show is based on an Indian reality stand-up comedy series. Produced by Endemol India, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge got aired on Star Plus in 2008. Soon after Bhagwant Mann's entry, the show gained massive popularity.

Jugnu Kehnda Hai

Bhagwant Mann's first comedy album was with Jagtar Jaggi. They began a comedy show, named Jugnu Kehnda Hai for Alpha ETC Punjabi. 10 years later, they parted ways and then Mann formed a comedy partnership with Rana Ranbir.