Sulekha Talwalkar Shares Throwback Picture From 2009, Fans Call It 'Reverse Ageing'

Sulekha Talwalkar is known for her character as Sai's mother on the show Majha Hoshil Na. The actor is known for her character, who is evil yet, a loving and caring mother who wants to get her daughter married to a rich man. Sulekha has been receiving a lot of praise for her on-screen character. Earlier, Sulekha had also been a part of several other popular regional TV shows and movies. She recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture and some stills from her show Charchoughi, which used to air back in 2009.

Sulekha Talwalkar shares a throwback picture on Instagram

Sulekha Talwalkar shared a few pictures of her, which were stills from her show Charchoughi. The actor was dressed in a yellow sleeveless top and carried a blue scarf, to complete her outfit. She went for a simple yet glam makeup look, to complete her look. In the caption, she wrote, "Mandatory throwback to 2009. Charchoughi on @star_pravah"(sic).

The show aired on Star Pravah for two years and starred actors Rucha Hasabnis, Bhushan Pradhan, and Neelam Shirke. Char Choughi followed the story of four sisters: Iravati, Gargi, Devika, and Bilwa. After their parents' death, Iravati, the elder sister, takes all the responsibility for her sisters and her father's business. Sulekha Talwalkar portrayed the role of Gargi, on the show. The show focused on a woman’s struggles to keep the family together, to keep her dreams alive, and get settled in life amidst all adversity.

Sulekha Talwalkar's fans and followers on Instagram flooded the comment section and left adorable comments for her. One Instagram user left a comment, "Mast Reverse Ageing ðŸ˜Even look better Now, Anil Kapoor nantar tumhich!!!!"(sic), while many others left comments like 'lovely' & 'beautiful'. One Instagram user also wrote that the actor was her college time crush when his mother used to watch Sulekha Talwalkar's TV shows. Another Instagram user left a comment that the actor 'always looked dazzling on-screen.'

