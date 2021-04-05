'Sulthan' Box Office Collection: Marks Big Win For Karthi And Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi's movie Sulthan, has been one of the most highly anticipated movies recently. Since its release at the beginning of the long weekend of April 2, 2021, the movie has managed to earn a huge sum and mark a milestone in actor Karthi's career. The action-packed movie has performed exceptionally and led to a good opening weekend.

Sulthan Box Office collection:

Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie Sulthan Box Office collections are here, marking a major hit for actor Karthi and Mandanna. The movie collected a gross amount of 55 lakhs on the first day itself. With the huge collection, the film has managed to become the best opener, despite the coronavirus pandemic, in Karthi's career, breaking the record which was previously held by Theeran. In the first weekend, the movie managed to earn more than Rs 13.3 crore gross amount, giving a "rock-solid start", according to trade analysts.

Sulthan is the first movie after Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master to make a hit in the Chennai Box Office, owing to the surge in coronavirus cases which has led to lockdowns and slashing of occupancies in theatres. The Box Office collections come as a surprise birthday gift to the leading lady Rashmika Mandanna who celebrates her birthday on April 5, 2021.

The movie's song Yaaraiyum Ivlo Azhaga video dropped on Rashmika Mandanna's birthday. The actor took to her Twitter account to share the news with tons of excitement writing "My song has released". The video has already received more than 405,000 views on YouTube.

The plot of Sulthan

Sulthan is the story of a boy raised by gangsters. He sets on a mission to reform the group of bandits. When he is hired to protect a village, it turns into the perfect opportunity to begin his mission. Karthi plays the leading role as Sulthan and Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest Rukmani. The movie is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by S.R. Prabhu and S.R. Prakash Babu. Sulthan has joined the list of some of the few movies which have managed to become hits on the silver screen during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie has also managed to receive a total IMDb rating of 7 stars out of 10.

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from Sulthan)