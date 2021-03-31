Sulthan Movie Download: Film Leaked Online By Notorious Piracy Websites Tamilrockers

Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan will be releasing in theatres soon. Sulthan movie's release date is April 2, 2021. However, two days prior to the film’s release in theatres, it has been leaked online. The film was leaked by Tamilrockers. Isaimini and Madras rockers. Over the years, several movies, from Bollywood movies to Hollywood movies as well as regional films, have been leaked online by such notorious sites. The leak of these films ahead of their actual release date is called piracy, and it is a serious offence and threat to the film industry nationwide.

'Sulthan' movie leaked on piracy websites

Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Sulthan is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and will mark Rashmika’s debut in the Tamil film industry. The film also stars Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju in supporting roles. The film was supposed to be released in 2020 but due to the Pandemic, the filming stopped mid-way and resumed shooting after things got back to normal. Sulthan movie revolves around a man who is left to deal with goons after his father`s demise and finds himself stuck between the path of violence and the road to his passion.

The piracy website Tamil rockers have been pirating Bollywood and Hollywood movies for a long time now. The website provides the users the latest movie in HD, causing major losses to production houses. Piracy is an illegal business in Indian, the USA and several other countries. The Indian government has banned sites like Filmyzilla movies download, Movierulz, 123movies and TamilRockers from Google. However, seemingly these sites keep creating domain extensions from .com. .info, .best, .in, .uk and more to tackle the efforts made by the government to stop the leak of movies on such websites.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

(Image Source: Still from the trailer of Sulthan)