Sulthan Review: Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Karthi's Film, Call It 'commercial Entertainer'

Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna's action and thriller film, Sulthan was released today on April 2, Friday in Tamil and Telugu languages. Helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the filmmaker has also been credited for writing the film. Sulthan is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Apart from Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, in her Tamil debut, Sulthan cast also has Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju in supporting roles. Ahead of the film's day one box-office collection revelation, here's what Twitterati thinks about the film.

Sulthan review by Twitterati

One of the Twitter users shared a few theatre stills of the film, featuring Karthi. A user named Prem Kumar praised the first half of the film. He also complimented Sulthan's action scenes and music. The film is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja with the soundtrack composed by Vivek-Mervin. Talking about the film's action scenes, the user said that they are simply of another level.

Another Twitter user showered the Karthi starrer with praises. The user shared that being a fan of the lead actor he feels satisfied with the film. In this Twitter post, the user shared Karthi's still from the film and thanked the director for creating a superhit film. He said, "Thank u @Bakkiyaraj_k for designing massy #sulthan role to @Karthi_Off". He also shared that the audience in the cinema went gaga towards the film's climax.

Satisfied fully as #Karthi fan..



Thank u @Bakkiyaraj_k for designing massy #sulthan role to @Karthi_Offl na..

Karthi verithanam.. THEATER went gaga towards the end..



Will tell fully about the film (aside fan) shortly..



In short will satisfy masses for sure#JaiSulthan pic.twitter.com/Hly7UU6zu8 — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) April 2, 2021

A Twitter user shared Sulthana review with Karthi's still from the film. Calling the film a mass entertaining commercial masala, the user gave it four out of five stars. The user also stated that Sulthan seems like a perfect action film.

Talking about the Sulthan plot, a Twitter user penned that Sulthan is again an agriculture-based film but with a totally different concept. Praising Karthi for his performance, the user called the film commercially entertaining. The user gave four out of five stars to the action thriller.

#Sulthan Again Agriculture Based StoryðŸ˜… But Concept Totally Different ScriptðŸ”¥One Man Show #Karthi 1st Half Superb Interval Fight Scenes With BGMðŸ”¥2nd Half GoodðŸ‘Œ#Rashmika Potion are Cute But Space ilaðŸ¤ Overall Commercial Entertaining Movie 4/5â­#SulthanFDFS #SulthanFromToday pic.twitter.com/qBFOzYshNg — â¤ï¸Sathya Priyaâ¤ï¸ (@SathyaPriya_Off) April 2, 2021

More Sulthan review on Twitter

#Sulthan will Take Second Biggest Opening Post Master in Madurai.

Had Dull Advance But Picked Up Strongly From Yesterday Night. Now

Noon Shows Will Go Housefull in A CLASS theatresðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥Occupany is Growing all over Madurai Area

Will Have Solid Weekend HereðŸ‘Œ#JaiSulthan pic.twitter.com/2F7lkpDiKH — à®…à®¸à¯à®µà®¿à®©à¯ à®•à¯à®®à®°à®©à¯ðŸ”¥™ (@ashmonsterwin) April 2, 2021

#Sulthan INTERVAL BLOCK baaaannggggggggðŸ¤©ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ¤©ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜

Karthi unleashes into massy mode & it was pure RIOT to watch.. (Bit too much but still looks masss)



1st half good so far with not much lags but falls on the predictable sideðŸ‘#JaiSulthan song is enjoyable on screen

Hooohhh pic.twitter.com/RtevLXJA5A — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) April 2, 2021

#Sulthan first half - A quintessential commercial action entertainer so far. Fantastic elevation for @Karthi_Offl in the intermission ðŸ”¥. @thisisysr and @sathyaDP are the other two heroes of the film. #Vivek-#Mervin's opening track is mass and colorful, engaging! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 2, 2021