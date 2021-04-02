Sulthan Review: Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Karthi's Film, Call It 'commercial Entertainer'

Quick links:
Source - Still from Sulthan
Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna's action and thriller film, Sulthan was released today on April 2, Friday in Tamil and Telugu languages. Helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the filmmaker has also been credited for writing the film. Sulthan is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Apart from Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, in her Tamil debut, Sulthan cast also has Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju in supporting roles. Ahead of the film's day one box-office collection revelation, here's what Twitterati thinks about the film.
One of the Twitter users shared a few theatre stills of the film, featuring Karthi. A user named Prem Kumar praised the first half of the film. He also complimented Sulthan's action scenes and music. The film is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja with the soundtrack composed by Vivek-Mervin. Talking about the film's action scenes, the user said that they are simply of another level.
#sulthan first half is superbðŸ‘ŒðŸ»The interval fight scene & them music is Marana mass ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥For this scene tomorrow theatre will be vera levelðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/J81VaOx2RaApril 1, 2021
Another Twitter user showered the Karthi starrer with praises. The user shared that being a fan of the lead actor he feels satisfied with the film. In this Twitter post, the user shared Karthi's still from the film and thanked the director for creating a superhit film. He said, "Thank u @Bakkiyaraj_k for designing massy #sulthan role to @Karthi_Off". He also shared that the audience in the cinema went gaga towards the film's climax.
Satisfied fully as #Karthi fan..— Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) April 2, 2021
Thank u @Bakkiyaraj_k for designing massy #sulthan role to @Karthi_Offl na..
Karthi verithanam.. THEATER went gaga towards the end..
Will tell fully about the film (aside fan) shortly..
In short will satisfy masses for sure#JaiSulthan pic.twitter.com/Hly7UU6zu8
A Twitter user shared Sulthana review with Karthi's still from the film. Calling the film a mass entertaining commercial masala, the user gave it four out of five stars. The user also stated that Sulthan seems like a perfect action film.
#Karthi #sulthan feels like A PERFECT COOL JIGARTHANDA for the SUMMER.— Dinesh Prabu (@dineshprabu29) April 2, 2021
Mass entertaining commercial masala.#SulthanReview 4/5 ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/ZvBrAC1ydo
Talking about the Sulthan plot, a Twitter user penned that Sulthan is again an agriculture-based film but with a totally different concept. Praising Karthi for his performance, the user called the film commercially entertaining. The user gave four out of five stars to the action thriller.
#Sulthan Again Agriculture Based StoryðŸ˜… But Concept Totally Different ScriptðŸ”¥One Man Show #Karthi 1st Half Superb Interval Fight Scenes With BGMðŸ”¥2nd Half GoodðŸ‘Œ#Rashmika Potion are Cute But Space ilaðŸ¤ Overall Commercial Entertaining Movie 4/5â#SulthanFDFS #SulthanFromToday pic.twitter.com/qBFOzYshNg— â¤ï¸Sathya Priyaâ¤ï¸ (@SathyaPriya_Off) April 2, 2021
#Sulthan High Response ðŸ’¥— RJ JEEVAðŸ’™ (@JEEVA_RJ1) April 1, 2021
Extremely good reviews ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/En9gwNc8xd
#Sulthan will Take Second Biggest Opening Post Master in Madurai.— à®…à®¸à¯à®µà®¿à®©à¯ à®•à¯à®®à®°à®©à¯ðŸ”¥™ (@ashmonsterwin) April 2, 2021
Had Dull Advance But Picked Up Strongly From Yesterday Night. Now
Noon Shows Will Go Housefull in A CLASS theatresðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥Occupany is Growing all over Madurai Area
Will Have Solid Weekend HereðŸ‘Œ#JaiSulthan pic.twitter.com/2F7lkpDiKH
#Sulthan INTERVAL BLOCK baaaannggggggggðŸ¤©ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ¤©ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜— Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) April 2, 2021
Karthi unleashes into massy mode & it was pure RIOT to watch.. (Bit too much but still looks masss)
1st half good so far with not much lags but falls on the predictable sideðŸ‘#JaiSulthan song is enjoyable on screen
Hooohhh pic.twitter.com/RtevLXJA5A
#Sulthan first half - A quintessential commercial action entertainer so far. Fantastic elevation for @Karthi_Offl in the intermission ðŸ”¥. @thisisysr and @sathyaDP are the other two heroes of the film. #Vivek-#Mervin's opening track is mass and colorful, engaging!— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 2, 2021
#Sulthan: cliched village savior story. One time watchable. #Karthi show. Action sequences neatly choreographed. pic.twitter.com/H5UAyrFFXC— Aashish (@aash_tvm) April 2, 2021
#Sulthan Movie @Karthi_Offl acting vera level , ðŸ’¥ðŸ”¥@iamRashmika role is very good,ðŸ˜ðŸ’¥@iYogiBabu timing comedyðŸ’¥ðŸ˜Ž @thisisysr bgm was very awesome, interval sence and climax sence are really awesomeðŸ’ªðŸ’¥ @Bakkiyaraj_k— chandru J (@chandruno1) April 2, 2021
is made and born to be super duper hit director.ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/QlpUgZU6i9
