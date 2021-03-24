Sulthan Trailer Review: Rashmika Mandanna Gives Fresh Look To Bad-boy-turned-good Romance

The audience has been anticipating Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi starrer Sulthan's release. Much to their excitement, makers have dropped the trailer of Sulthan on March 24. This action thriller film will mark Rashmika's Tamil debut. It is a Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial and produced under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 2, 2021. Here is the Sulthan trailer review.

Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi's Sulthan trailer review

The trailer starts off with a group of goons chasing somebody. They are described as a 'troop of elephants' by the narrator and also says that they cannot be stopped and neither can somebody stand against them. Further ahead, this group is seen destroying villages by setting the houses and fire and scaring the cattle. The narrator then goes on to introduce Karthi's character, Sulthan, by calling him the sole strength of those 100 goons.

Sulthan calls these 'rowdy' people his brothers and is seen enjoying heart meals with them and having a good time. Rashmika's character is introduced next as the bubbly girl who says that these rowdy goons do not scare her. Sulthan starts falling for her tries to woo her. But when Rashmika is hit by a rival gang leader, Sulthan loses it all. They also plan to kill him as he poses a major threat to them. In the end, Sulthan's enemy asks him who is he and to this, he replies by saying he is the '100-headed Ravana'.

The trailer has several action-packed scenes where Sulthan slices his enemies into halves with a sickle. He is the backbone of his troop and vice-versa. It is adorable how he softens up when he sees Rashmika's character and tries to make her happy. He also gets scared by her. Rashmika feels like a breath of fresh air and gives a fresh look to the bad-boy-turned-good romance. The trailer also balances out the action with romance. It also gave a glimpse of the peppy tracks the movie will offer as well. A lot of blood will also be shed when the two rival gangs will clash. Even though the villain tries to show that he does not get scared of Sulthan, he is definitely intimidated by him. All in all, the trailer is an entertainer in itself and the movie can be expected to be the same.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Sulthan trailer