'Sulthan' Trailer Starring Karthi And Rashmika Gets Fans Excited For The Action-drama Film

Sulthan is the latest addition to superstar Karthi's filmography. The film will also mark Rashmika Mandanna's debut in the Tamil cinema. The film is set to release in the month of April and the Sulthan trailer got released a short while ago. The trailer has given a fair amount of hints of the plot of the movie as well as the characters of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna. The release of the trailer has fans excited for the movie.

The release of the Sulthan trailer makes netizens excited for the movie

The trailer of Sulthan has made fans of the Tamil cinema excited for the release of the movie. Sulthan trailer crossed more than forty thousand views within just one hour of its release. The trailer of the film has gathered more than six thousand likes and counting. Several people wrote that are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi on the big screen while several others praised Karthi for his performance. Netizens are awaiting the release of the movie and are dropping comments on Youtube too. Check out some of the comments from the trailer below.

Several fans also started trending Sulthan on Twitter. Many users wrote that the trailer is definitely looking much better than the teaser while several others also wrote that the film is going to be a massive hit. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below.

Sulthan is an upcoming Tamil action drama movie directed by Bakkiyaraj Kanan. The film is produced by S. R Prakash Babu and S. R Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features actors like Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna, Napolean, Lal, Yogi Babu, Haresh Peradi, Ramachandra Raju, and Nawab Shah. The film is believed to be unique because it will mark the debut of Rashmika Mandanna in Tamil cinema and this is the first movie release of Karthi after two years. Sathyan Sooryan did the cinematography of the movie whereas Ruben did the editing of the movie. Vivek Mervin is the music composer of the film. The film is set to release on April 2, 2021.

